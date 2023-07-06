Your Life
5-year-old accidentally shoots, kills little sister in Indiana

A 5-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed her 4-year-old sister in Indiana. (WRTV)
By WRTV staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:08 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WRTV) – Officials in Indiana said a 5-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed her 4-year-old sister Wednesday.

Tristan Tex lives in the Cumberland neighborhood where it happened. He says when he heard the screams he immediately went outside.

“And I came out to this nightmare. It’s horrible,” he said.

Deor Nita, 4, died from her injuries.

“Makes me want to hug them and clutch them tight,” said neighbor Priest Brown.

Brown lives in the neighborhood and has three kids of his own.

“Kids are very smart, and they watch their parents all the time and they will find your gun,” he said.

According to police, Deor and her four siblings were home with their great-great grandmother. Four of them were playing upstairs when the shooting happened.

“They have no idea where the gun came from, because the grandma said she was just up there and helped clean the room,” said Police Chief Suzanne Woodland.

All the kids in the house at the time were under the age of 5. Woodland says Deor and her grandmother were close.

“These are babies still, you know? And it’s, it’s sad. It’s sad for everybody - for the family, the mom that had to come home and see, the grandma that had to find her. It’s awful, it’s tragic,” Woodland said.

Woodland says it serves as another reminder to lock up your guns.

“It’s disgusting to have this happen, and it’s a wakeup call for people,” she said. “If you haven’t seen it enough. This should be enough.”

Investigators aren’t yet sure who owns the gun or what led to the shooting.

Some police departments offer free gun locks.

Copyright 2023 WRTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

