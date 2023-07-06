3-year-old boy, man in hospital after house fire in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 3-year-old boy and a man are in the hospital Wednesday after their house caught fire in north Phoenix.

Phoenix firefighters were called around 4 p.m. to the house fire near Tatum Boulevard and Cactus Road. There they saw the home billowing with heavy black smoke. The four people who lived there got out of the home on their own, but the boy and 75-year-old man were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Phoenix Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, and a crisis team is helping the family after being displaced from their home. No other injuries were reported.

