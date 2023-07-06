Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

3-year-old boy, man in hospital after house fire in north Phoenix

The family of four were able to get out of the house in north Phoenix, but 3-year-old boy and...
The family of four were able to get out of the house in north Phoenix, but 3-year-old boy and 75-year-old man were take to a hospital for smoke inhalation.(Phoenix Fire Department)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:47 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 3-year-old boy and a man are in the hospital Wednesday after their house caught fire in north Phoenix.

Phoenix firefighters were called around 4 p.m. to the house fire near Tatum Boulevard and Cactus Road. There they saw the home billowing with heavy black smoke. The four people who lived there got out of the home on their own, but the boy and 75-year-old man were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Phoenix Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, and a crisis team is helping the family after being displaced from their home. No other injuries were reported.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three cars were involved in a deadly crash in north Phoenix.
Police ID 3 people killed in crash near I-17 in north Phoenix
Girls watching fireworks
Where to watch the fireworks across metro Phoenix for the 4th of July
Police say Ryan McElhannon assaulted Tiffany Albrecht, knocking her out and leaving her with a...
Tempe bar manager brutally assaulted by customer, leaving her with a brain bleed
No one was ever charged in connection with the fire.
Couple reflects on illegal firework that destroyed their Glendale home
A vehicle and Phoenix Fire engine were involved in a traffic collision in west Phoenix on...
Firefighter, 2 people in hospital after crash in west Phoenix

Latest News

The Liberty and Health Alliance is holding a three-day free health care, dental event while...
3-day free health care, religious guidance at Phoenix Convention Center
The Food and Drug Administration is expected on Thursday to approve a new Alzheimer's treatment.
Scottsdale neurologist: Temper expectations for new Alzheimer’s treatment
Scottsdale doctor discusses FDA drug that slows decline of Alzheimer's disease
Kowalski said he does plan to switch credit card providers since the hassle.
Scottsdale man receives $980 credit for fraudulent credit card charge in Mexico