3-day free health care, religious guidance at Phoenix Convention Center

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Hundreds of patients are taking advantage of free medical and dental services at the Phoenix Convention Center this week, as well as also getting a small dose of prayer.

The Liberty and Health Alliance is a religious based non-profit organization that is hosting the three-day mega health clinic in downtown Phoenix. Its goal is to provide vital services to patients across the Valley who can’t afford to go to the doctor. Liberty and Health Alliance president Dr. Lela Lewis said a lot of these folks slip through the cracks when it comes to health coverage.

“The patients make too much money, so they don’t qualify for Medicaid, but then they don’t quite have access to dental and vision care services,” Lewis said. “Maybe they have some form of health insurance, but the co-pay is so high they have to make a decision — ‘do I put food on the table for my family,’ or whether get medical services they so desperately need.”

Following an Arizona’s Family segment highlighting the event for its community service, some viewers reached out, raising concerns about the motives of the group putting on the event. According to the Liberty and Health Alliance website, their mission is to promote medical freedom and empower individuals through free choice and a duty to God.

Lewis spoke at a hearing at the state Capitol recently, where she spoke against the COVID-19 vaccine. One of the flyers for this week’s event mentions ways to recover from the vaccine, and a number of tables at the event included religious literature, raising questions about whether patients are being pressured with religious material.

When asked if anyone tried to push her into anything, patient Marquetta Holder said, “No, they just asked ‘do you want prayer,’ and there’s nothing wrong with prayer.”

Everyone AZFamily spoke to said religious guidance was offered, but there were no strings attached with the medical services they received.

“We’re a Christian organization,” Lewis said. “We believe Christ freely gave, so therefore we want to freely give. People are given the opportunity to receive information on how they can use diet and lifestyle to overcome disease, which the Bible talks about. But nobody is required to do anything to receive services.”

For more details on the free health clinic, which is open to the public and runs through Friday, visit libertyandhealth.org.

