Woman, teen crash into pole after being shot in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman and a teenager were shot and crashed their car into a pole in Phoenix just after midnight Wednesday morning.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting in a neighborhood near 39th Avenue and Elm Street, just south of Camelback Road. When officers arrived, they found the teen boy and a woman with gunshot wounds who had crashed their vehicle into a pole. Both were taken to a nearby hospital where they were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Details about what led up to the shooting are limited, but investigators say the shooting happened in a different location than where the pair were found. No details about a suspect have been released.

