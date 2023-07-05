What are inflation’s effects on Arizona consumers?

Inflation is finally showing signs of cooling off a bit. But its impact could be felt by most Americans for years to come.

More than two thirds of Americans say they’re saving less for emergencies because of inflation, according to a new Bankrate survey. “At Bankrate we’re kind of thinking about inflation as leaving scars on Americans’ finances sort of similar to how Americans really took years to recover from the Great Recession of 2007 to 2009,” Sarah Foster of Bankrate said.

Foster says Americans aren’t just saving less right now, they’re also adding to their credit card debt. More than a third of Americans have more credit card debt than emergency savings, the highest on record since 2011. “If you were to accrue just the average credit card balance of $5,900, if you were only able to afford the minimum payment, it would take you 25 years and almost $3,300 in interest to pay it off. So, this kind of debt is something that just kind of hovers over you. It lingers for years to come in disastrous ways.”

Foster says take advantage of tools that help you eliminate debt, like transferring your credit card debt to a balance transfer card with a zero percent interest offer. It may help you chip away at the debt faster. She says just do the math and calculate the fees that come with a transfer to make sure it’s worth it. She says once inflation cools the goal is to aggressively go after credit card debt and build up your retirement accounts.

And one more tip, inflation rates are different depending on what you are buying, so one way to help limit its impact is to know where the rates are highest and adjust your spending.

