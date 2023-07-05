Your Life
Volunteers read books to calm animals at Arizona Humane Society during 4th of July

Volunteers are reading books to shelter animals in an effort to keep them calm during the 4th of July fireworks.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Casey Torres
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:28 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) said about 100 people signed up to read books to dogs and cats at its South Mountain Campus on the 4th of July, a night that can be terrifying for animals when they’re alone. “It’s very rewarding to be able to do something for animals that don’t necessarily get a lot of attention or love,” said Carolyn Griffin, a volunteer.

AHS said young children read to dogs and cats at the shelter to practice their reading every other weekend, but it also doubles as an enrichment activity for the animals. However, this is the first time the public has been invited to read to about 200 dogs and cats on Independence Day.

“I feel so grateful. It’s so incredible seeing the impact that all these volunteers have on the animals and how happy the animals are when all those volunteers are here. It’s the greatest thing to see,” said Ellie Haluska, AHS’s Volunteer Engagement and Event Coordinator.

Fireworks can also set off anxiety for house pets and trigger a fight or flight response, risking their safety. “On and around the 4th of July is definitely the number one time for pets to go missing,” said Kelsey Dickerson, a spokesperson for AHS. “If your pet does go out and goes missing, there’s a lot of different things than you just missing them at home. They could be hit by a car. They could be injured and of course this heat definitely intensifies everything as well.”

If your pet becomes a 4th of July runaway, posting pictures on social media or plastering flyers all over neighborhoods can help, but it’s best to check in with shelters or a veterinarian clinic first.

It’s also essential to update contact information on microchips and name tags. Dickerson said many times, animals have them, but the info is outdated. If you find an animal, AHS said you should take them straight to the veterinarian or a shelter to scan for a chip before doing anything else.

