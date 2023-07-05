Valley man creates colorful mural at Mesa preschool

MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A Valley main is sharing his talents by beautifying neighborhoods with colorful murals, and that is Something Good! Most recently, William Cruz helped bring some fun color and life to La Casita Preschool Childcare in Mesa, painting a fun mural on one of the playground walls.

Arizona’s Family actually received two nominations mentioning Cruz and his giving heart, including Vanessa Camberos, who says he has gone above and beyond for the community by creating many murals around the Valley. “He has definitely brightened our kids’ daycare playground area at La Casita Preschool Childcare. Thankful for his good deed,” she wrote.

Sergio Saldana also wrote to Arizona’s Family about Cruz, saying, “William has done plenty of work in the community by beautifying our community with his beautiful artwork ... with no charge! This guy is the definition of a great person with a big heart. His love for his community and kids around the Valley is impeccable.”

So thank you, William Cruz, for doing Something Good!

