Types of BelVita breakfast sandwich recalled due to undeclared peanut allergen

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:32 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Two types of BelVita breakfast sandwiches are under voluntary recall because they may contain undeclared peanut that can cause an allergic reaction.

Mondelez Global LLC announced the recall Monday after discovering the “potential presence of peanut protein residue” resulting from cross-contact on the manufacturing line.

The products under recall are various sizes of the dark chocolate creme and cinnamon brown sugar with vanilla creme varieties of the breakfast sandwich. They were sold nationwide.

Mondelez said there have been three unconfirmed reports of possible allergic reaction to the products. Those who are allergic or sensitive to peanuts should not consume them.

Any of the products under recall should be thrown away.

Consumers can contact the company at 1-855-535-5948 for more information about the recall.

