Suspect hospitalized after trooper-involved shooting near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspect is in the hospital after a trooper-involved shooting near downtown Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon.

Details on the shooting are limited, but the Arizona Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened near 22nd and Jefferson streets. According to Phoenix Police, the suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries. No troopers were injured. Phoenix police are on the scene to assist in the investigation.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a trooper involved shooting near 22nd and Jefferson Streets. There are no major injuries to any troopers and suspect was transported to the hospital. Phoenix PD is on scene as support. pic.twitter.com/bhIQTk8mvz — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 5, 2023

This is the 37th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 48th in the state this year.

