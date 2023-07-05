Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Suspect hospitalized after trooper-involved shooting near downtown Phoenix

The shooting happened near 22nd and Jefferson streets.
The shooting happened near 22nd and Jefferson streets.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:30 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspect is in the hospital after a trooper-involved shooting near downtown Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon.

Details on the shooting are limited, but the Arizona Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened near 22nd and Jefferson streets. According to Phoenix Police, the suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries. No troopers were injured. Phoenix police are on the scene to assist in the investigation.

This is the 37th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 48th in the state this year.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Ryan McElhannon assaulted Tiffany Albrecht, knocking her out and leaving her with a...
Tempe bar manager brutally assaulted by customer, leaving her with a brain bleed
Three cars were involved in a deadly crash in north Phoenix.
Police ID 3 people killed in crash near I-17 in north Phoenix
For the first time since June 19, 2021, the Phoenix metro area hit 116 degrees. Don't expect...
For the first time since 2021, metro Phoenix hits 116 degrees with no relief in sight
Girls watching fireworks
Where to watch the fireworks across metro Phoenix for the 4th of July
31-year-old Daniel Hull was arrested by Mesa Police after confessed to setting the fires inside...
Man accused of setting fires in Mesa Target store resulting in $5 million in damages

Latest News

Three people killed in crash in north Phoenix
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 4pm Update for Tuesday 07/04/23
An investigation into the shooting is underway.
Man dies after shootout in west Phoenix, police looking for suspects
The City of Phoenix plans to end its membership with the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport...
City of Phoenix will stop funding Mesa airport in 2024