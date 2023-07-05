Suspect dead after trooper-involved shooting near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has died after a trooper-involved shooting near downtown Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says that around 4:30 p.m., a man was driving 90 mph in a 50 mph zone in a stolen Mercedes. A motorcycle trooper tried to pull the driver over near 32nd Street and University Drive, but the driver accelerated to over 100 mph, driving the wrong way on several streets, a DPS spokesperson said.

Troopers attempted pit maneuvers on the car but were unsuccessful. The driver then drove onto Interstate 10 near 22nd Street. He soon parked and got out of the car, and started running. During the chase, DPS says the man pulled out a gun, which was when troopers opened fire near 22nd and Jefferson streets.

The DPS spokesperson said it’s unclear if the suspect shot himself or if he was hit by the troopers, and it’s unknown how many troopers fired at the suspect. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. No troopers were injured. Phoenix police are on the scene to assist in the investigation.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a trooper involved shooting near 22nd and Jefferson Streets. There are no major injuries to any troopers and suspect was transported to the hospital. Phoenix PD is on scene as support. pic.twitter.com/bhIQTk8mvz — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 5, 2023

This is the 37th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 48th in the state this year.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.