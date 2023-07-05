Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Suspect dead after trooper-involved shooting near downtown Phoenix

The Valley Metro Light Rail is affected by the investigation into the shooting.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:30 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has died after a trooper-involved shooting near downtown Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says that around 4:30 p.m., a man was driving 90 mph in a 50 mph zone in a stolen Mercedes. A motorcycle trooper tried to pull the driver over near 32nd Street and University Drive, but the driver accelerated to over 100 mph, driving the wrong way on several streets, a DPS spokesperson said.

Troopers attempted pit maneuvers on the car but were unsuccessful. The driver then drove onto Interstate 10 near 22nd Street. He soon parked and got out of the car, and started running. During the chase, DPS says the man pulled out a gun, which was when troopers opened fire near 22nd and Jefferson streets.

The DPS spokesperson said it’s unclear if the suspect shot himself or if he was hit by the troopers, and it’s unknown how many troopers fired at the suspect. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. No troopers were injured. Phoenix police are on the scene to assist in the investigation.

This is the 37th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 48th in the state this year.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Ryan McElhannon assaulted Tiffany Albrecht, knocking her out and leaving her with a...
Tempe bar manager brutally assaulted by customer, leaving her with a brain bleed
Three cars were involved in a deadly crash in north Phoenix.
Police ID 3 people killed in crash near I-17 in north Phoenix
For the first time since June 19, 2021, the Phoenix metro area hit 116 degrees. Don't expect...
For the first time since 2021, metro Phoenix hits 116 degrees with no relief in sight
Girls watching fireworks
Where to watch the fireworks across metro Phoenix for the 4th of July
31-year-old Daniel Hull was arrested by Mesa Police after confessed to setting the fires inside...
Man accused of setting fires in Mesa Target store resulting in $5 million in damages

Latest News

A vehicle and Phoenix Fire engine were involved in a traffic collision in west Phoenix on...
Firefighter, 2 people in hospital after crash in west Phoenix
Suspect is hospitalized after DPS Trooper involved shooting in Phoenix
Inflation has caused more Arizonans into debt, forgoing savings
No one was ever charged in connection with the fire.
Couple reflects on illegal firework that destroyed their Glendale home