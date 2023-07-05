Your Life
Phoenix Police identify man’s remains found inside bag

The bag of human remains was found in an alley near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:14 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police have revealed the name of the man whose remains were discovered in a bag last month. On Wednesday, investigators said the victim was identified as 34-year-old Jose Gutierrez.

On June 28, just before 2:30 p.m., a caller reported a strong smell was coming from a bag near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road. Officers arrived and found the bag in an alley possibly containing human remains. It was tested and confirmed to be dismembered human remains, investigators said.

Officers say they were called to the area the previous day but didn’t find anything suspicious. No suspects have been found. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. The investigation is ongoing.

