Phoenix Police identify man’s remains found inside bag

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police have revealed the name of the man whose remains were discovered in a bag last month. On Wednesday, investigators said the victim was identified as 34-year-old Jose Gutierrez.

On June 28, just before 2:30 p.m., a caller reported a strong smell was coming from a bag near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road. Officers arrived and found the bag in an alley possibly containing human remains. It was tested and confirmed to be dismembered human remains, investigators said.

Officers say they were called to the area the previous day but didn’t find anything suspicious. No suspects have been found. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.