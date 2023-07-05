Phoenix City Council approves $20 million for art projects

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — New artwork is coming to Phoenix after the City Council approved $20 million in funds for a public art plan. It includes adding 12 new projects and repairing 30 existing ones over the next 5 years.

“The program has been around for almost 40 years now and so a lot of our projects are in need of repairs,” said Carrie Brown, Deputy Director with the Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture.

Brown said the project under the plan will include murals, sculptures and art installation. A city ordinance requires 1% of capital improvement program funds to be used for public artwork, and the city will hire local and out-of-state artists to complete the projects.

“Art drives a sense of place in our community, so when you have more of it — whether that is a visual like sculptures or paintings or different murals, things around your community, especially in a downtown area — it creates a more sense of place,” said Thomas Barr, Vice President of Arizona Local First.

