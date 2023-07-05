Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix City Council approves $20 million for art projects

Public art and murals can be found throughout downtown Phoenix.
Public art and murals can be found throughout downtown Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — New artwork is coming to Phoenix after the City Council approved $20 million in funds for a public art plan. It includes adding 12 new projects and repairing 30 existing ones over the next 5 years.

“The program has been around for almost 40 years now and so a lot of our projects are in need of repairs,” said Carrie Brown, Deputy Director with the Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture.

Brown said the project under the plan will include murals, sculptures and art installation. A city ordinance requires 1% of capital improvement program funds to be used for public artwork, and the city will hire local and out-of-state artists to complete the projects.

“Art drives a sense of place in our community, so when you have more of it — whether that is a visual like sculptures or paintings or different murals, things around your community, especially in a downtown area — it creates a more sense of place,” said Thomas Barr, Vice President of Arizona Local First.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three cars were involved in a deadly crash in north Phoenix.
Police ID 3 people killed in crash near I-17 in north Phoenix
Girls watching fireworks
Where to watch the fireworks across metro Phoenix for the 4th of July
Police say Ryan McElhannon assaulted Tiffany Albrecht, knocking her out and leaving her with a...
Tempe bar manager brutally assaulted by customer, leaving her with a brain bleed
No one was ever charged in connection with the fire.
Couple reflects on illegal firework that destroyed their Glendale home
A vehicle and Phoenix Fire engine were involved in a traffic collision in west Phoenix on...
Firefighter, 2 people in hospital after crash in west Phoenix

Latest News

Kowalski said he does plan to switch credit card providers since the hassle.
Scottsdale man receives $980 credit for fraudulent credit card charge in Mexico
Scottsdale man refunded nearly $1K for fradulent credit card charge in Mexico
Spark Plug was rescued from a car engine but was injured by one of the belts in mid-Jun. She...
Injured kitten rescued from a car engine in Phoenix has fully recovered
It's another hot day across the Valley with temps above 110.
First Alert Weather Day as temperatures remain above 110