Person stabbed to death during fight at Gila Bend home, deputies say

GILA BEND, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead after being stabbed at a house in Gila Bend early Wednesday morning.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says the stabbing happened during a domestic dispute at a home on Preston Street. Deputies responded and took one person into custody.

The MCSO Homicide Unit is investigating, and other information was not immediately available. Check back for updates.

Earlier this week, two people were shot to death at a home west of Gila Bend. A 21-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with that investigation.

