Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Mexican authorities make another arrest in deadly kidnapping of Americans

Mexican authorities make another arrest in the deadly kidnapping of Americans in Matamoros.
Mexican authorities make another arrest in the deadly kidnapping of Americans in Matamoros.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:03 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mexican authorities have made another arrest in the deadly kidnapping of four Americans in Matamoros, Mexico earlier this year.

At least seven people have now been arrested in the case.

LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric Williams survived the kidnapping, while Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown were killed.

The tight-knit group had traveled from South Carolina to Matamoros for Washington McGee to undergo a medical procedure.

However, they were attacked by gunmen who fired into their van, then loaded them into the back of a truck and took them away.

The victims were shuttled to multiple locations before they were found in a house around Matamoros.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three cars were involved in a deadly crash in north Phoenix.
Police ID 3 people killed in crash near I-17 in north Phoenix
Girls watching fireworks
Where to watch the fireworks across metro Phoenix for the 4th of July
Police say Ryan McElhannon assaulted Tiffany Albrecht, knocking her out and leaving her with a...
Tempe bar manager brutally assaulted by customer, leaving her with a brain bleed
A vehicle and Phoenix Fire engine were involved in a traffic collision in west Phoenix on...
Firefighter, 2 people in hospital after crash in west Phoenix
The shooting happened near 22nd and Jefferson streets.
Suspect dead after trooper-involved shooting near downtown Phoenix

Latest News

FILE - North American Boxing Federation super middleweight champion Antwun Echols is hoisted...
Boxer Antwun Echols, known as ‘Kid Dynamite,’ dies in Iowa at age 51
Both shootings happened at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
1 killed, 7 injured in shootings in Boston, Brockton, officials say
United Parcel Service trucks are seen parked at a distribution facility, Friday, June 30, 2023,...
Stalemate: UPS, Teamsters contract talks break down with each side blaming the other
Police say a dark colored SUV drove through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the...
9 people shot in DC, including 2 juveniles, as violence continues to mar July Fourth
Both are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Woman, teen crash into pole after being shot in west Phoenix