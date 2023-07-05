Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man fatally shot girlfriend, 2 children and injured another in murder-suicide, police say

A man has been identified as the suspect in a murder-suicide that killed a woman and two of her children and injured a third in St. Louis County on Monday.
By Dan Greenwald, Kalie Strain, Russell Kinsaul and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. Ann, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - Police say a Missouri man shot his girlfriend and three of her children before turning the gun on himself, killing the woman, two of the children and himself.

St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jimenez identified the suspect in the murder-suicide as 34-year-old Coleman McIlvain. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Monday in St. Ann.

Police said the violence began after an argument when McIlvain’s girlfriend tried to convince him that he’d been drinking and shouldn’t leave in the car. Neighbors told KMOV McIlvain often drank and sometimes fired off his gun in the backyard. They also said the couple fought a lot.

After the argument, police said McIlvain fatally shot his girlfriend in the face then shot and killed her 14-year-old son and her 5-year-old son. The woman’s 9-year-old daughter, who was shot in the left hand, was able to survive the shooting by escaping to a neighbor’s house.

“The daughter then observed the boyfriend shoot her mom in the face and then had that fight or flight response,” said Jimenez of the girl who survived. “Her wits were amazing to know you got to get out of there. And he fired approximately seven shots to try to kill her. He struck her in the left hand with one bullet.”

Neighbor Gwen Connelly told KMOV that she has had trouble sleeping since the incident.

“I still see the horror in this little girl’s face about her mom dying in front of her eyes,” Connelly said. “She said, ‘My mom, he killed my mom. He shot her in the head. She’s dead.’”

Connelly added the girl had “blood all over her.”

“I said, ‘Are you hit anywhere else?’” Connelly said. “She said, ‘I don’t think so,’ but she was drenched in blood, so she said, ‘Why did this happen to me?’”

The 9-year-old was taken to the hospital after the incident.

Neighbors said Monday started as a normal day for the family. They said they saw McIlvain and one of the children working in the yard and setting up the backyard for a Fourth of July celebration.

KMOV reports another child, a 10-year-old boy, was killed in a separate shooting Monday night in St. Clair County.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Ryan McElhannon assaulted Tiffany Albrecht, knocking her out and leaving her with a...
Tempe bar manager brutally assaulted by customer, leaving her with a brain bleed
Girls watching fireworks
Where to watch the fireworks across metro Phoenix for the 4th of July
Three cars were involved in a deadly crash in north Phoenix.
Police ID 3 people killed in crash near I-17 in north Phoenix
For the first time since June 19, 2021, the Phoenix metro area hit 116 degrees. Don't expect...
For the first time since 2021, metro Phoenix hits 116 degrees with no relief in sight
31-year-old Daniel Hull was arrested by Mesa Police after confessed to setting the fires inside...
Man accused of setting fires in Mesa Target store resulting in $5 million in damages

Latest News

100 people volunteering to read books to furry friends on the 4th of July.
Volunteers read books to calm animals at Arizona Humane Society during 4th of July
First Alert Weather 9pm Update for Tuesday 07/04/23
First Alert Weather: A hot 4th of July night for metro Phoenix
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 9pm Update for Tuesday 07/04/23
Fire engine crashed into carport after traffic collision in west Phoenix
Calming AZ Human Society shelter animals during 4th of July