Man crashes SUV after being shot during road rage incident, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after being shot during a suspected road rage incident and crashing his SUV through a Phoenix high school fence.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the area of 31st and Dunlap avenues for reports of a possible shooting and crash. When they arrived, police found a Nissan Rogue that had crashed through the metal fence at Cortez High School and a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

While police believe this began as a road rage incident, other information, including suspect vehicle description, was not immediately available. Detectives are investigating.

