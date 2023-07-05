Your Life
Man crashes SUV after being shot during road rage incident, Phoenix police say

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being shot during a road rage...
A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being shot during a road rage incident, Phoenix police say.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A man is hospitalized after being shot during a suspected road rage incident and crashing his SUV through a Phoenix high school fence.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the area of 31st and Dunlap avenues for reports of a possible shooting and crash. When they arrived, police found a Nissan Rogue that had crashed through the metal fence at Cortez High School and a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

While police believe this began as a road rage incident, other information, including suspect vehicle description, was not immediately available. Detectives are investigating.

