Lottery ticket worth $2.9 million sold at Fry’s store in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Check your tickets! A lottery ticket sold at a Fry’s store in Queen Creek is a $2.9 million jackpot winner!

The Pick™ ticket was sold at Fry’s Marketplace, located at 25105 S. Ellsworth Rd. The winning numbers from Monday night’s drawing were 4, 5, 11, 15, 19 and 35.

The prize is $2.9 million over 30 years or a cash option for nearly $1.6 million.

In other lottery news, the Powerball jackpot has ballooned again, now worth an estimated $546 million. The next drawing is Wednesday night.

