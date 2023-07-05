Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Lottery ticket worth $2.9 million sold at Fry’s store in Queen Creek

The winning numbers from Monday night’s drawing were 4, 5, 11, 15, 19 and 35.
The winning numbers from Monday night’s drawing were 4, 5, 11, 15, 19 and 35.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:28 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) Check your tickets! A lottery ticket sold at a Fry’s store in Queen Creek is a $2.9 million jackpot winner!

The Pick™ ticket was sold at Fry’s Marketplace, located at 25105 S. Ellsworth Rd. The winning numbers from Monday night’s drawing were 4, 5, 11, 15, 19 and 35.

The prize is $2.9 million over 30 years or a cash option for nearly $1.6 million.

In other lottery news, the Powerball jackpot has ballooned again, now worth an estimated $546 million. The next drawing is Wednesday night.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three cars were involved in a deadly crash in north Phoenix.
Police ID 3 people killed in crash near I-17 in north Phoenix
Girls watching fireworks
Where to watch the fireworks across metro Phoenix for the 4th of July
Police say Ryan McElhannon assaulted Tiffany Albrecht, knocking her out and leaving her with a...
Tempe bar manager brutally assaulted by customer, leaving her with a brain bleed
A vehicle and Phoenix Fire engine were involved in a traffic collision in west Phoenix on...
Firefighter, 2 people in hospital after crash in west Phoenix
No one was ever charged in connection with the fire.
Couple reflects on illegal firework that destroyed their Glendale home

Latest News

There are limited details available about what led up to the shooting.
Man arrested, another hospitalized after late night shooting at Scottsdale home
Crews extinguished a fire moving quickly through trees in a Glendale neighborhood Tuesday night.
Glendale firefighters extinguish fire that spread among trees, threatening homes
Arizona State forward Ty Jackson (14) during an NCAA hockey game against Colorado College on...
Arizona State to join NCHC in 2024-25 season
AZFAMILY | RAW: Glendale firefighters work to put out tree fire