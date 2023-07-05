Looking for lost pets the day after 4th of July

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- July 5th is one of the busiest days to be at an animal shelter since many pets are scared by the loud sounds of fireworks and, in some cases, take off and go missing.

There’s a variety of pets already being housed at the Maricopa County Animal Shelter in Phoenix, waiting to be reunited with their families. “Leading up to this, we’ve been bracing for impact basically since March. As of last week, we had 830 dogs in our care. Luckily that number has gone down a little bit because we had some awesome adoptions, but we’re still way over capacity,” said Kim Powell, MCACC communications officer.

Powell said that the shelter is working to upload photos of pets still looking for their families, but it may prove difficult since there are so many. “If you did lose a pet, please come to our shelter,” she said. “We can make sure you fill out that lost pet form correctly. If a pet comes in and it doesn’t have any kind of ID, we hold them for 72 hours before putting them up for the public to adopt. If they do have a microchip, then we’ll try to hold them for five days until putting them up for adoption.”

MCACC is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, so if you’ve lost a family member, come by the shelter. Click here to learn more about MCACC and its work in the community for our furry friends.

