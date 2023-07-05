Jaime’s Local Love: Oh My Dog! Boutique Hotel

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Oh My Dog! Boutique Hotel is Scottsdale’s own one-of-a-kind hotel for small dogs.

The street-level boutique in Old Town features a spa for state-of-the-art grooming and a retail area stocked with luxury accessories, treats and toys. The upstairs 4,000 square foot boutique hotel features play areas for small dog day play and a hotel that is like a home away from home. The hotel is run like a school with daily routines including potty breaks, snack time, learning time, playtime and, of course, love and cuddle time in the heart lounge. When it’s time for bed, each dog has their own “room” with their name on the door.

Owner Jackie Griffin is a Valley native, graduating from Horizon High School and the W.P. School of Business at Arizona State University. While attending ASU, Jackie says she brought her dog everywhere with her--even to class! As a W.P. Carey grad, she created a business plan to never have to leave her dogs at home to go to work!

Oh My Dog is looking to support you and your pet in whatever needs you may have.

Jackie and her husband and co-owner Griff run the family-owned and operated business. When you stop by, you might see their 2 human kids, 9-year-old Brady and 6-year-old Goldie, helping out and playing with the dogs. Their Oh My Dog! famous standard poodle, Navar, is now retired at the age of 15 but used to sit behind the front desk on the bar stool, much to the amusement of customers. Jackie is highly trained in how to best understand animal behavior and said she’s using what she’s learned both with the animals and with her family members! Ask her more about rewarding good behavior when you see her!

Oh My Dog! has been featured in numerous national magazines and won countless Best of the Valley titles since opening its doors in 2008. The family business is dedicated to providing the best quality and care for your dog, and everything has been created from the heart.

Oh My Dog! | 7137 E. Stetson Dr., #8, Scottsdale, AZ 8251 | 480-874-1200

Instagram: @OhMyDogBoutique

Facebook: OhMyDogBoutique

Twitter: OhMyDog

YouTube: OhMyDogBoutique

