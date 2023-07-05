Injured kitten rescued from a car engine in Phoenix has fully recovered

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A kitten named Spark Plug has made a full recovery after being rescued in June from a car engine with an injured leg.

The Arizona Human Society got a call about a kitten stuck in the engine in mid-June. An Emergency Animal Medical Technician and Cruelty Investigator named Jordann was sent to the Phoenix home. The homeowner said she noticed the kitten after turning on her car.

Jordann took a look in the car and saw a tiny kitten’s paw was caught in the engine belt. The kitten was in pain, and Jordann worked delicately to get her out as quickly and safely as possible. Once the kitten was freed, she was taken to AHS’ trauma hospital, where veterinarians saw a large cut on her front left leg that exposed her muscles, which had some puss.

Luckily, she didn’t have any broken bones or other injuries. After a month of care, cleaning and medication, Spark Plug has recovered and hopefully will be up for adoption when a space opens up at a shelter.

Arizona Humane Society is looking for foster parents to relieve space in their Bottle Baby ICU kennels. Courtesy of AHS.

AHS says that they have responded to more than 12,000 calls for sick, injured and abused pets in need of help, just like Spark Plug. Those interested in adopting Spark Plug or any of AHS’ incredible adoptable pets are encouraged to visit azhumane.org/adopt.

