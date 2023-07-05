Glendale man accused of firing 100 rounds into the air on 4th of July

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of firing 100 rounds into the air at a Glendale apartment complex during 4th of July celebrations on Tuesday night.

Just before 9 p.m., police received several 911 calls from witnesses reporting gunshots in a courtyard outside an apartment complex near 63rd and Olive avenues. Officers arrived at the height of the holiday celebration, with fireworks being set off in close proximity and more people in the area than usual. Police say they found Conrad Washington standing beside a staircase holding a rifle and tried to speak with him, but he barricaded himself inside the apartment. After a brief standoff, Washington and his brother walked out of the apartment and were detained.

Court documents say Washington told officers he lived at the apartment with his brother and denied shooting the rifle, claiming it was someone else. However, Washington’s story changed when he claimed his intention was to commit suicide in the courtyard and admitted he was holding the rifle when police arrived, according to court paperwork. Police say he confessed to shooting the rifle 11-12 times and firing 100 rounds into the air.

“Bullets are just as deadly falling from the sky as they are when intentionally fired at someone,” a portion of court paperwork states. Police added that Washington violated Shannon’s Law, a felony in the state that makes it illegal to fire a gun randomly into the air. The law is named after 14-year-old Shannon Smith, who was talking on the phone in her central Phoenix backyard in 1999 when she was hit in the head by a bullet fired into the air over a mile away. She did not survive.

Washington was booked on one count of discharging a firearm within city limits and one count of endangerment. Investigators state Washington has previous arrests from when he served in the military. He was discharged and banned from re-enlistment.

Investigators didn’t say if Washington’s brother would face charges.

