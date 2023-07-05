Glendale firefighters extinguish fire that spread among trees, threatening homes

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Glendale firefighters successfully extinguished a fire that quickly spread through brush and trees Tuesday night.

Glendale Fire responded to reports of a brush fire around 9:15 p.m. in a neighborhood near Maryland and 72nd Avenues. Fire officials say it involved a large area in a neighborhood with multiple palm trees and brush on fire.

The crews were able to keep all occupants from being displaced, and there were no firefighters injured. pic.twitter.com/oMxc7WK5OT — Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) July 5, 2023

While several homes were threatened, fortunately, no structures were destroyed. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No firefighters were injured in the blaze.

