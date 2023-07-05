Your Life
Gilbert family loses home due to fireworks-related blaze

By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:46 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Gilbert family’s home caught fire late Tuesday night after they put used fireworks into their recycling bin.

Chandler and Mesa Fire Departments’ responded to reports of the fire early Wednesday morning in a neighborhood near Williams Field Road and Val Vista Drive, bringing 30 to 45 firefighters to the scene. The family, a mom and dad, 2 children, and 2 pets, made it safely out of the home, but one pet is missing. They said their smoke alarm helped them escape in time.

Investigators learned from the family that they had set off fireworks in their backyard to celebrate the 4th of July and then doused them in water. They then put the used firecrackers into a recycling bin that later ignited next to the house. The fire crawled up into the attic and destroyed the entire roof of the home. One firefighter told Arizona’s Family that the home is a total loss.

The family and 2 pets narrowly escaped the blaze, and one pet is still missing.
The family and 2 pets narrowly escaped the blaze, and one pet is still missing.(Arizona's Family)

“They put water on them, they were cool to the touch, but those will still continue to build heat,” said one of the firefighters at the scene. “Put them in a closed container like that with nothing to cool them or water on them or anything like that or potential combustibles like that; it’s a recipe for the disaster we see here tonight.”

