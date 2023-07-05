First Alert Weather Day as temps slide just a bit, facing a hot weekend outlook

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another toasty day is on tap, and Phoenix with the highest climbing to around 111 degrees. It should be slightly more relaxed than the Fourth of July when our highs peaked at 113.

High pressure still dominates our weather; with high heat continuing into your weekend, highs will remain in the 112 to 114 range. Next week we will see that stubborn ridge of high pressure intensify, bringing our high temperatures to the 116 level.

Please use caution outside and monitor yourself, as high heat can take a toll on your body day after day. Our high pressure will shift enough to help open the door for monsoonal moisture next week, and we will start seeing the humidity increase.

Right now, no storms are in the forecast for Phoenix, but we could see some mountain thunderstorms develop as we get going into next week. Soon, we will be talking about rain chances in Phoenix; we just have to wait a little longer! Stay cool out there!

