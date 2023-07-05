First Alert Weather Day as temperatures remain above 110

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was another very warm start to our day with a low of 89 degrees, which is five degrees above our average low this time of year. But another hot day is on tap with high temperatures around Phoenix above 110 degrees.

High pressure is parked right over us and will continue to bring the heat through the weekend and into next week. We have issued First Alert Weather Days through Friday, and will most likely issue a few more later this week. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning through Friday as well.

In addition to the heat, we also have a High Pollution Advisory through Thursday. Ozone levels are high and could pose a health risk for a few folks. Take it easy out there.

