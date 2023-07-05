Firefighter, 2 people in hospital after crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people, including a firefighter, are in the hospital after a crash involving a fire engine in west Phoenix on Tuesday evening.

The accident happened near 70th Avenue and Indian School Road. Phoenix police found the fire engine crashed into a townhouse complex carport and a vehicle in the roadway. A second fire crew arrived on the scene to take the firefighter and two other people to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A car and Phoenix Fire engine were involved in an accident Tuesday evening near 70th Avenue and Indian School Road. (Arizona's Family)

There was another separate traffic accident, but no injuries were reported. What led up to the crash is under investigation. Police say to avoid the area as they investigate.

The accident happened near 70th Avenue and Indian School Road. (Arizona's Family)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.