Firefighter, 2 people in hospital after crash in west Phoenix

A vehicle and Phoenix Fire engine were involved in a traffic collision in west Phoenix on...
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:54 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people, including a firefighter, are in the hospital after a crash involving a fire engine in west Phoenix on Tuesday evening.

The accident happened near 70th Avenue and Indian School Road. Phoenix police found the fire engine crashed into a townhouse complex carport and a vehicle in the roadway. A second fire crew arrived on the scene to take the firefighter and two other people to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There was another separate traffic accident, but no injuries were reported. What led up to the crash is under investigation. Police say to avoid the area as they investigate.

