Fight leads to man killing father’s girlfriend and her son in Gila Bend, deputies say

GILA BEND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fight between two families led to a man shooting and killing his father’s girlfriend and her son at a Gila Bend home earlier this week, investigators say.

Maricopa County deputies say 44-year-old Melissa Gutierrez and her boyfriend, Ramon Diaz II, were arguing in their bedroom when she said she was leaving. Gutierrez then called her son’s girlfriend to come pick her up. However, Gutierrez’s son, 22-year-old Orlando Osegueda, arrived with three other men, and a fight broke out between Osegueda and Ramon II. Ramon II’s two sons and another man joined the fight before one son, 21-year-old David Diaz, grabbed a gun, court paperwork states. According to court documents, David said, “I’m done with this,” before he started firing near the front door, where Gutierrez and Osegueda were standing. They were struck by the gunfire.

MCSO deputies arrived at the scene and found Gutierrez not breathing near the doorway. She died at the scene. Osegueda left the home but was dropped off at a hospital by an unknown woman. He was shot multiple times and later died. One of the men who was at the home during the fight identified David as the shooter, deputies said.

In an interview with MCSO, David said he was told that Osegueda was on his way to his home and upset with his father. Osegueda arrived at the house and began hitting his father. Court paperwork says Osegueda continued beating David’s father when his sons attempted to help him. After the fight, several people left, but Osegueda, Gutierrez and another man remained inside. David believed the three wouldn’t go, so investigators said he decided to grab an AR-15 rifle. He reportedly loaded the gun and shot 3-4 times near the doorway.

Court paperwork says David told investigators he didn’t mean to hurt anyone and only tried to scare Gutierrez, Osegueda and the other man. He claimed he wasn’t aiming at anyone or trying to kill them. David said one of the men with Osegueda had a gun but didn’t point it at anyone, deputies said. However, he believed the man was trying to intimidate him and his brother. He was booked on one count of reckless manslaughter.

