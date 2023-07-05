Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Fight leads to man killing father’s girlfriend and her son in Gila Bend, deputies say

He was booked on one count of reckless manslaughter.
He was booked on one count of reckless manslaughter.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office/Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILA BEND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fight between two families led to a man shooting and killing his father’s girlfriend and her son at a Gila Bend home earlier this week, investigators say.

Maricopa County deputies say 44-year-old Melissa Gutierrez and her boyfriend, Ramon Diaz II, were arguing in their bedroom when she said she was leaving. Gutierrez then called her son’s girlfriend to come pick her up. However, Gutierrez’s son, 22-year-old Orlando Osegueda, arrived with three other men, and a fight broke out between Osegueda and Ramon II. Ramon II’s two sons and another man joined the fight before one son, 21-year-old David Diaz, grabbed a gun, court paperwork states. According to court documents, David said, “I’m done with this,” before he started firing near the front door, where Gutierrez and Osegueda were standing. They were struck by the gunfire.

MCSO deputies arrived at the scene and found Gutierrez not breathing near the doorway. She died at the scene. Osegueda left the home but was dropped off at a hospital by an unknown woman. He was shot multiple times and later died. One of the men who was at the home during the fight identified David as the shooter, deputies said.

In an interview with MCSO, David said he was told that Osegueda was on his way to his home and upset with his father. Osegueda arrived at the house and began hitting his father. Court paperwork says Osegueda continued beating David’s father when his sons attempted to help him. After the fight, several people left, but Osegueda, Gutierrez and another man remained inside. David believed the three wouldn’t go, so investigators said he decided to grab an AR-15 rifle. He reportedly loaded the gun and shot 3-4 times near the doorway.

Court paperwork says David told investigators he didn’t mean to hurt anyone and only tried to scare Gutierrez, Osegueda and the other man. He claimed he wasn’t aiming at anyone or trying to kill them. David said one of the men with Osegueda had a gun but didn’t point it at anyone, deputies said. However, he believed the man was trying to intimidate him and his brother. He was booked on one count of reckless manslaughter.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three cars were involved in a deadly crash in north Phoenix.
Police ID 3 people killed in crash near I-17 in north Phoenix
Girls watching fireworks
Where to watch the fireworks across metro Phoenix for the 4th of July
Police say Ryan McElhannon assaulted Tiffany Albrecht, knocking her out and leaving her with a...
Tempe bar manager brutally assaulted by customer, leaving her with a brain bleed
No one was ever charged in connection with the fire.
Couple reflects on illegal firework that destroyed their Glendale home
A vehicle and Phoenix Fire engine were involved in a traffic collision in west Phoenix on...
Firefighter, 2 people in hospital after crash in west Phoenix

Latest News

Kowalski said he does plan to switch credit card providers since the hassle.
Scottsdale man receives $980 credit for fraudulent credit card charge in Mexico
Scottsdale man refunded nearly $1K for fradulent credit card charge in Mexico
Public art and murals can be found throughout downtown Phoenix.
Phoenix City Council approves $20 million for art projects
Spark Plug was rescued from a car engine but was injured by one of the belts in mid-Jun. She...
Injured kitten rescued from a car engine in Phoenix has fully recovered
It's another hot day across the Valley with temps above 110.
First Alert Weather Day as temperatures remain above 110