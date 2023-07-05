Your Life
Evacuations underway for Stockton Hill Fire burning near Kingman

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:46 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wildfire in Mohave County forced residents to evacuate late Tuesday night. The Stockton Hill Fire, burning 13 miles north of Kingman, has burned nearly 200 acres, and one neighborhood has been put into “GO” evacuation status.

Earlier Tuesday, officials say the flames moved from rocky terrain and are now burning through grass and brush toward the Red Wing Canyon area. The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says the fire stayed active through the night as crews worked to get a line around the fire.

Those living in Red Wing Canyon are being told to evacuate as soon as possible. The Shadow Canyon neighborhood has not been asked to leave but is being placed in “SET” status. Six homes have been evacuated so far. Additional evacuations could happen if the fire continues to spread.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

The Stockton Hill fire has been burning north of Kingman since Tuesday.
The Stockton Hill fire has been burning north of Kingman since Tuesday.(Arizona's Family)

