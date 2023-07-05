Couple reflects on illegal firework that destroyed their Glendale home

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Fireworks have become a big part of the July 4th celebrations, but first responders are reminding people of the dangers. According to the National Fire Protection Association, 19,500 fires are started by fireworks each year. An elderly couple who lived in Glendale knows that reality all too well.

“It has really been hell. Just about the time I think I’m over it, I’ll remember something that I lost,” Dotti Byerly said. Byerly said she and her husband, William, heard the fireworks on July 3 last year but never expected this. “He came in and yelled, get out that the house is on fire,” she said.

Byerly explained that her husband was in his man cave in the backyard at the time. “He saw smoke, and he went into the garage and looked up and the garage was in flames,” Byerly said.

The elderly couple and their daughter had lived in that home near 43rd and Olive Avenues for 26 years. Byerly explained that a bottle rocket, an illegal aerial firework, hit their patio. It started the fire that quickly spread. They escaped with only the clothes they had on.

“Sitting out here with them watching it burn was, yeah, it’s not a good thing,” Verlin White, a neighbor, said. The sound of fireworks has a new meaning for both of them. “Yeah, I’ll be home watching, waiting, making sure it doesn’t happen to me,” White said.

The Phoenix Fire Department is urging people to take the dangers fireworks pose seriously. Many of their calls come from people who’ve thrown them away, not realizing they’re not entirely out. “Have a bucket of water, a hose, and an open area on concrete kind of like a platform area, where you can light these fireworks off and there’s no brush, no dry vegetation where it can catch fire,” Captain Todd Keller said.

Dotti also had a message. “Please realize what you’re dealing with it’s fun, they’re beautiful you want to watch them but let someone who knows what they’re doing, that’s a professional do that,” she said.

No one was ever charged in connection with the fire. Byerly said Glendale Police narrowed it down to four or five homes but could never determine where the bottle rocket came from.

