Chandler playground closed due to extensive fireworks-related damage

The playground at Paseo Vista Recreation Area is closed after fire caused extensive damage on...
The playground at Paseo Vista Recreation Area is closed after fire caused extensive damage on the 4th of July.(City of Chandler)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) A playground in Chandler is closed until further notice after it was heavily damaged in a fire started by fireworks Tuesday night.

It happened on the playground at the Paseo Vista Recreation Center on McQueen Road, just north of Ocotillo Road. City officials believe fireworks being set off nearby ignited the wood chips in the playground area, resulting in extensive damage to the equipment.

The fire destroyed two slides, melted the rubber safety surfacing, burned a sunshade and also caused damage to poles, railings and concrete. No timeline has been announced for making repairs.

Fire damage to playground at Paseo Vista Recreation Area, July 5, 2023
Fire damage to playground at Paseo Vista Recreation Area, July 5, 2023(City of Chandler)

