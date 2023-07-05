Chandler playground closed due to extensive fireworks-related damage

CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A playground in Chandler is closed until further notice after it was heavily damaged in a fire started by fireworks Tuesday night.

It happened on the playground at the Paseo Vista Recreation Center on McQueen Road, just north of Ocotillo Road. City officials believe fireworks being set off nearby ignited the wood chips in the playground area, resulting in extensive damage to the equipment.

The fire destroyed two slides, melted the rubber safety surfacing, burned a sunshade and also caused damage to poles, railings and concrete. No timeline has been announced for making repairs.

Fire damage to playground at Paseo Vista Recreation Area, July 5, 2023 (City of Chandler)

