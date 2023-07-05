ASU researchers studying memory loss and exercise for Alzheimer’s patients

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona State University researchers are working to find a way to slow the progression of memory loss due to damaged nerves and brain cells caused by Alzheimer’s disease. One in every nine people age 65 and older have the disease, which impacts over 6.5 million Americans.

“Alzheimer’s disease affects the whole family. Anything we can do to front-end it or treat it is good. Exercise has been linked to reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, so I have been working on testing exercise and prevention to see if it will slow cognitive decline,” one researcher explained.

Participants who are noticing cognitive decline are still being welcomed into the study — 108 specifically. For the first six months, participants will work with a personal trainer, and then for the next six months, the same participants will be evaluated on their memory progress.

Some signs of Alzheimer’s dementia are as follows:

Memory loss that disrupts daily life

Challenges in planning or solving problems

Difficulty completing familiar tasks

Confusion with time or place

Trouble understanding spatial relationships

Part of the research is being supported by exercise training opportunities at the YMCA’s personal training gym. If you’d like to participate in the study, click here.

