ASU launches new W.P. Carey School of Technology, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - ASU’s West campus is undergoing a university-wide focus and expansion which includes the launch of a new academic program by the W.P. Carey School of Business called the W.P. Carey School of Technology, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship (TIE).

At the new establishment, there are options for both undergraduate and graduate degrees, as well as several research and activity centers available. “The new TIE school represents our commitment to the West Valley community and the burgeoning opportunities available to both ASU and businesses there,” said W. P. Carey Dean Ohad Kadan. “When we all work together to invest and innovate, it’s amazing to see the impact on students, business, and the community.”

The West campus offers an exclusive program in entrepreneurial leadership that provides students with comprehensive knowledge of business while emphasizing the initiation, leadership, and management of organizations. This program opens doors to potential career paths in entrepreneurial roles within existing organizations or starting and joining new ventures and small businesses of all kinds.

“The new School of Technology, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship provides an opportunity for W. P. Carey students to gain the skills and experience for careers in growing sectors and emerging technologies,” says Amy Ostrom, vice dean and PetSmart Chair in Service Leadership. “The customization available in the TIE programs gives students tremendous opportunities to explore their interests while growing their marketable skills.”

Learn more at wpcarey.asu.edu/tie-school.

