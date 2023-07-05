Arizona State to join NCHC in 2024-25 season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For the first time since play began in 2013, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) is expanding. Arizona State University has been accepted as the ninth member of the Conference, joining Colorado College, the University of Denver, Miami University, the University of Minnesota Duluth, the University of Nebraska Omaha, the University of North Dakota, St. Cloud State University and Western Michigan University.

ASU will join the eight other schools in the NCHC beginning in the 2024-25 season. ASU Hockey has achieved remarkable success since the 2015-16 season, which has catapulted them into a position of national competitiveness under 15-year head coach Greg Powers.

“On behalf of the entire NCHC Board, I am thrilled to welcome Arizona State University to the elite conference in college hockey,” said NCHC Chair of the Board and University of North Dakota President Andy Armacost. “ASU’s commitment to excellence on the ice, in the classroom, and in the lives of student-athletes reflects the ideals of the NCHC, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have them as our newest member.”

Since elevating its hockey program to varsity status in the 2015-16 season, ASU achieved a place in the 2019 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament, becoming the quickest start-up program to qualify for the tournament. In the fall of 2022, ASU opened the 5,000-seat (942 seats for students) Mullett Arena, serving as the home for Sun Devil Hockey. The arena averaged more than 4,600 fans per game in its first season, ranking 12th nationally in average attendance.

“Since the inception of NCAA Division I ice hockey at ASU, we’ve searched for a conference that embodies our commitment to the student-athlete experience, academics, championship performance, and elite competition. After a successful first season at Mullett Arena, the time is right to secure membership within a distinguished conference and we’re thrilled to join the NCHC,” said Vice President for University Athletics Ray Anderson. “This membership further enriches and empowers our commitment to providing the best experience for our students, fans, alumni, and community stakeholders. In exchange, we look forward to hosting our fellow NCHC member institutions and contributing to the standard of excellence set by the conference and its historic programs.”

Although the NCHC is adding a ninth program, the Conference will continue to use a 24-game schedule for each team. A new three-year rotation and scheduling model will be implemented beginning with the 2024-25 season. The postseason format, however, is still being evaluated and will be finalized and announced in the near future.

The NCHC has won five NCAA National Championships in its first 10 seasons, including Denver (2017, 2022) and Minnesota Duluth (2018, 2019), winning two each, and North Dakota (2015) winning one. NCHC teams have combined to make 13 Frozen Four appearances as well as 35 NCAA Tournament berths.

Arizona State will become an official member of the NCHC on July 1, 2024.

“This will go down as one of the most influential days in the history of Sun Devil hockey,” ASU coach Greg Powers said. “To be accepted as a member into such a tremendous conference is an honor we will never take for granted.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.