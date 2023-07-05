Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona Helping Hands collecting shoe donations for foster kids

Many foster kids have never owned their own pair of shoes before.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every year, Arizona Helping Hands gives money, time, and items to children in the foster care system who are in need.

If you can buy an extra pair of shoes, the organization is looking for donations for kids ages 1-5. “Pavement gets hot for these kiddos, and we want to ensure they have shoes that fit them. These children are growing out of their shoes so quickly, so we want them to be able to come here and get the new shoes they deserve,” said Yasaman Tabrizi, family and program ambassador.

Tabrizi mentioned that inflation is putting a lot of financial strain on foster parents. Part of Arizona Helping Hands’ goal is to help relieve that burden. “The foster families and children are able to come here, look through our shoe shelves, and pick out the shoes they really like and desire,” she said. The group is also welcoming donations of socks and underwear.

There is a donation spot at the office on 32nd Street and Thunderbird Road, at Copper State Union and Banner Physical Health locations, or donate to Helping Hands’ online wishlist. One foster dad in the warehouse told Arizona’s Family’s reporter, Kylee Cruz, “The first time we came in, it almost felt too good to be true. It makes foster kids feel like they have enough, making us as foster parents feel so taken care of.”

Click to learn more to find out how you can help Arizona Helping Hands.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three cars were involved in a deadly crash in north Phoenix.
Police ID 3 people killed in crash near I-17 in north Phoenix
Girls watching fireworks
Where to watch the fireworks across metro Phoenix for the 4th of July
Police say Ryan McElhannon assaulted Tiffany Albrecht, knocking her out and leaving her with a...
Tempe bar manager brutally assaulted by customer, leaving her with a brain bleed
No one was ever charged in connection with the fire.
Couple reflects on illegal firework that destroyed their Glendale home
A vehicle and Phoenix Fire engine were involved in a traffic collision in west Phoenix on...
Firefighter, 2 people in hospital after crash in west Phoenix

Latest News

Teen boy and woman injured in west Phoenix shooting
A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being shot during a road rage...
Man crashes SUV after being shot during road rage incident, Phoenix police say
Road rage ends in crash on Phoenix high school campus
Arizona State University researchers are working to learn more about the memory care of...
ASU researchers studying memory loss and exercise for Alzheimer’s patients
FILE -- Diamond Fire burns near Scottsdale, Arizona, in June 2023.
How wildfires have worsened in recent decades