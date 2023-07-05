Arizona Helping Hands collecting shoe donations for foster kids

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every year, Arizona Helping Hands gives money, time, and items to children in the foster care system who are in need.

If you can buy an extra pair of shoes, the organization is looking for donations for kids ages 1-5. “Pavement gets hot for these kiddos, and we want to ensure they have shoes that fit them. These children are growing out of their shoes so quickly, so we want them to be able to come here and get the new shoes they deserve,” said Yasaman Tabrizi, family and program ambassador.

Tabrizi mentioned that inflation is putting a lot of financial strain on foster parents. Part of Arizona Helping Hands’ goal is to help relieve that burden. “The foster families and children are able to come here, look through our shoe shelves, and pick out the shoes they really like and desire,” she said. The group is also welcoming donations of socks and underwear.

There is a donation spot at the office on 32nd Street and Thunderbird Road, at Copper State Union and Banner Physical Health locations, or donate to Helping Hands’ online wishlist. One foster dad in the warehouse told Arizona’s Family’s reporter, Kylee Cruz, “The first time we came in, it almost felt too good to be true. It makes foster kids feel like they have enough, making us as foster parents feel so taken care of.”

Click to learn more to find out how you can help Arizona Helping Hands.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.