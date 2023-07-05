Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

1 dead, 6 hurt in July Fourth block party shooting on Maryland’s Eastern Shore

July 4 has seen more mass shootings than any other day in the year over the past few years, according to new research. (CNN, WJZ, KTVT, WFAA, WBFF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy was killed and six other people were injured in a shooting at a Fourth of July block party on Maryland’s Eastern Shore early Wednesday, according to the county sheriff’s office.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in Salisbury shortly after midnight, according to a statement posted on social media. Salisbury is a city of about 33,200 people about 120 miles (193 kilometers) southeast of Washington, D.C.

Investigators determined that seven people were shot and one victim, a 14-year-old boy, died at a hospital, the sheriff’s office said. The other six victims were being treated at a hospital, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, but there was an active investigation, Capt. Timothy Robinson said by telephone.

The Salisbury shooting was one of several mass shootings over the holiday weekend, including fatal shootings in Baltimore, Fort Worth, Texas, and Philadelphia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three cars were involved in a deadly crash in north Phoenix.
Police ID 3 people killed in crash near I-17 in north Phoenix
Girls watching fireworks
Where to watch the fireworks across metro Phoenix for the 4th of July
Police say Ryan McElhannon assaulted Tiffany Albrecht, knocking her out and leaving her with a...
Tempe bar manager brutally assaulted by customer, leaving her with a brain bleed
A vehicle and Phoenix Fire engine were involved in a traffic collision in west Phoenix on...
Firefighter, 2 people in hospital after crash in west Phoenix
The shooting happened near 22nd and Jefferson streets.
Suspect dead after trooper-involved shooting near downtown Phoenix

Latest News

The teen and his friends were playing with fireworks Sunday night in Holcomb, Missouri, when he...
14-year-old may lose sight in 1 eye after fireworks accident
Police say a dark colored SUV drove through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the...
9 people shot in DC, including 2 juveniles, as violence continues to mar July Fourth
The family and 2 pets narrowly escaped the blaze, and one pet is still missing.
Gilbert family loses home due to fireworks-related blaze
The mother of a student whose confidential sexual assault complaint was released online stands...
Ransomware criminals are dumping kids’ private files online after school hacks
The teen and his friends were playing with fireworks Sunday night in Holcomb, Missouri, when he...
14-year-old may lose vision after fireworks accident