Woman dead after mobile home fire in Mesa
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:17 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after a mobile home fire in Mesa on Monday evening.
Around 6:15 p.m., Rural Metro Firefighters were called to a mobile home fire near University Drive and Loop 202. Rural Metro Fire says a disabled woman died in the fire, which spread to two mobile homes. It is not known how the fire started.
