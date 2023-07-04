Your Life
Woman dead after mobile home fire in Mesa

It is not known how the fire started.
It is not known how the fire started.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:17 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after a mobile home fire in Mesa on Monday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m., Rural Metro Firefighters were called to a mobile home fire near University Drive and Loop 202. Rural Metro Fire says a disabled woman died in the fire, which spread to two mobile homes. It is not known how the fire started.

