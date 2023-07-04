Woman dead after mobile home fire in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after a mobile home fire in Mesa on Monday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m., Rural Metro Firefighters were called to a mobile home fire near University Drive and Loop 202. Rural Metro Fire says a disabled woman died in the fire, which spread to two mobile homes. It is not known how the fire started.

