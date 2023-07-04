Scottsdale expands housing for migrants, homeless from ‘The Zone’

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The City of Scottsdale is paying for hotel rooms in the McCormick Ranch area to house migrants and homeless people transitioning out of ‘The Zone’ in Phoenix. The nearly $1 million grant would require three of 10 hotel rooms to house senior women and families from Phoenix or migrants who came under Title 42.

Since 2021, Scottsdale has received money from the Arizona Department of Housing to provide a roof for people experiencing homelessness. Through the grant, they rent out 10 rooms at a hotel near Indian Bend and Pima roads. “This hotel has been operating this program for a year and operating this program since 2021. Zero calls for service, 54% success rate and we’re helping the entire community,” said Councilmember Solange Whitehead.

As of Tuesday night, the council agreed to expand the program to more people, using three rooms for migrants and homeless people. “We’re targeting senior citizens and families and single mothers with children,” said Whitehead.

Councilmember Barry Graham was the only member to vote against the grant, voicing his concerns during Tuesday’s city council meeting. “Do you look into their background or vet them as far as any criminal record or anything like that?” he asked.

Councilmember Whitehead says migrants are vetted by ICE at the border and came into the country legally under Title 42. “Their time in the hotel would be usually shorter. It’s a matter of their paperwork is finished and arranging transportation often times to move out of state,” she said.

We spoke to several people in the area, who agreed they believe it’s a step in the right direction. “I think it’s a really nice gesture that Scottsdale is having, but I do think as a whole, our valley needs to work on more permanent solutions,” said one woman.

