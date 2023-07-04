Renewed effort to solve Phoenix cold case murder on eve of 4th of July

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The eve of the 4th of July is a painful reminder of the day a West Valley family’s life changed forever. Eleven years later, they still have no answers. The bizarre murder of Joann Lopez in 2012 has become a cold case within the Phoenix Police Department, yet her sister hasn’t lost hope that somebody will come forward with anything that can help solve this case.

In a family where sisterhood is everything, Yolanda Rodriguez stood by her older sister’s bed as she passed away from cancer with heartbreaking dying words. “Her last words were I’m going to die, and I’m not going to find out…knowing who did that to Joanna,” Rodriguez said.

Joann Lopez, who they lovingly called Joanna, was the baby sister and the one they all wanted to protect. Yet on July 3, 2012, Rodriguez got a call that something happened to Joann. “I was calling her phone and calling it. I said ‘Joanna, where are you? You know, answer your phone.’ I went into a shock or something,” said Rodriguez.

In the early morning hours, Phoenix Police got a call for shots fired. Officers made a gruesome discovery in a white Chevy pickup truck when they got to the scene at Van Buren and 27th Avenue. “Upon checking that pickup truck, we found a female slumped over in the driver seat that appears to have been shot several times,” a Phoenix police officer said to media at the time.

Rodriguez rushed to the area, stunned to see her baby sister like that. “The door was left open, she was slumped over, truck was still running,” Rodriguez said. Police believe she was driving away from a party. That’s when they said she was likely shot and found inside the truck just a few doors down. Rodriguez said there were bullet holes in the passenger window, and they still don’t know if this was random or targeted.

So, for 11 years, as tips and leads have run dry, her family has waited for answers, and Joann’s kids have had to grow up without her. On her casket, as they laid her to rest, there were eight stuffed animals for her eight children, and she was pregnant with another. “I’m their aunt, and my sister and the rest of their family, we’re their voice. We have to,” said Rodriguez.

While the rest of the country prepares to celebrate with red and blue on the 4th of July, Joann’s family is reminded of red and blue lights at a crime scene they will never forget. Even with that horrible memory and more than a decade of grief without closure, Rodriguez has three words for the killer. “We forgive you,” she said.

Their family decorates a street pole every year near where she was shot to remember her and are hoping to raise money to adopt that part of the neighborhood street in her name.

Phoenix Police said Monday they don’t have any surveillance video from that day and ask anyone with information or tips to please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or submit a tip online. You can stay anonymous, and there is a cash reward for any information that helps lead to an arrest.

