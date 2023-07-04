Police arrest suspect in the death of man found near a Phoenix middle school

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police made an arrest on Thursday for the death of a man whose body was found near a Phoenix middle school back in April. According to court documents obtained by Arizona’s Family, two other suspects are involved, but they have not been located or identified.

The body of 36-year-old Reynaldo Medrano, Jr. was found near 63rd and Minnezona avenues, on April 14, just east of Desert Sands Middle School. After arriving on the scene, police surrounded a neighborhood house and spoke with people inside. Numerous homeless people used the house as shelter. Police spoke with at least two witnesses who were in the house near where Medrano’s body was found.

According to court documents, the first witness said he saw three people running through the area. He recognized two of them as “Solo” and “Hawaii,” who turned out to be the suspect, 38-year-old Duran Naipo. They ran into the house’s backyard and through the back gate leading to an alley, and soon the witness said he heard a gunshot.

During a separate investigation, police learned from a second witness that he was at the house the night of the shooting. He was at the front of the house during the incident and said he saw the three suspects get out of a white Buick and overheard them asking for Medrano. The suspects rushed through the property, and he followed them to the alley. He told police he didn’t see if Naipo had a gun, but he did notice that Naipo raised his arm “like he was drawing and pointing a gun,” court documents say.

That’s when Naipo allegedly checked Medrano’s pockets. The witness said he then heard the sound of someone running away, followed by gunfire. Sometime after the incident, the witness encountered Naipo at a different location and overheard Naipo say he believed Medrano had a lot of money and tried to rob him. He also said Medrano wasn’t cooperating, which was when he had to “lay him down,” according to court documents.

The Buick Naipo was in was reported stolen a few days before the shooting. The owner reported that “Hawaii” asked to borrow the car to get a drink but never returned with the vehicle. After several attempts to contact Naipo, he reported the car stolen. After looking through surveillance video from the night of the shooting and tracking the cell phone Naipo carries, police arrested Naipo on Thursday, June 29, near Northern and 29th avenues.

He was booked into jail with one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery with a deadly weapon. Naipo was on parole during the incident, court documents say. His bail is set at $2 million.

