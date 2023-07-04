Phoenix Fire crews preparing for firework injury calls during 4th of July celebrations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Love them or hate them, fireworks are taking over our Valley skies this week. They can be very pretty to look at but downright dangerous if mishandled.

“July 4th is a very busy day for us firefighters with the fireworks, traffic, added families into the Valley, so it creates a lot of chaos,” said Capt. Kimberly Quick, a spokesperson for the Phoenix Fire Department.

Unfortunately, fireworks injuries are too common. According to the 2022 Fireworks Annual Report from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission released last month, about 10,200 injuries caused by fireworks were treated in emergency rooms across the country. It also states 7,400 of those injuries were treated in the ER between June 17 to July 17 of last year. The report found that hand and finger injuries made up about 29% of the firework-related injuries. Head, face and ears made up about 19% of the injuries.

“We always recommend that you don’t hold on to a firework. You don’t point it at someone. You don’t throw it at anybody. And also, be careful with children around fireworks,” Quick said.

The City of Phoenix prohibits the use of aerial fireworks. Fireworks like sparklers, ground spinners and fountains are legal. However, Quick said children should always be supervised around fireworks, even sparklers. She said they can burn at about 2,000 degrees. According to the 2022 Fireworks Annual Report, 600 of the injuries treated in the ER were associated with sparklers.

Once a firework burns out, Quick said it’s a good idea to dump them in a bucket filled with water and leave them there for 24 hours to avoid re-ignition. She said due to a lot of dry vegetation, any fireworks not properly put out could cause fires.

