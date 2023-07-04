Your Life
Phoenix-based ‘Project Roots’ teaches students about food insecurity, solutions

Project Roots teaches communities about food insecurities and how to combat them.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:21 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A local nonprofit is teaching communities about food insecurity and how to combat it.

One in seven Arizonans lack access to food, according to the Arizona Food Bank Network, but Project Roots is trying to change that. The organization teaches communities how to grow natural foods for those needing assistance. Community gardens and kitchen services within the organization bring nutrition through fresh fruits and vegetables to many in need.

On Saturday, Project Roots Garden is hosting a garden cleaning, harvesting, and watering day from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. at their garden just off 200 W. Vineyard Road, near Central Avenue and Baseline Road! You can also volunteer outside of weekend events and check out the organization’s volunteer opportunities here.

If you’d like to learn more about Project Roots, click here. If you know someone or an organization doing something good in your community, nominate them for our segment here.

