Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

People in these 12 states are more likely to smoke, report says

FILE - There is a group of 12 states in the South and Midwest that is more likely to have...
FILE - There is a group of 12 states in the South and Midwest that is more likely to have smokers.(Source: CNN/Pool/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:08 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A new report shows people in 12 states in the South and Midwest are more likely to smoke – and to smoke more – than people in the rest of the U.S.

The report was published last week by the anti-tobacco nonprofit Truth Initiative, which dubbed these 12 states “Tobacco Nation”:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Indiana
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Michigan
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Tennessee
  • West Virginia

These states have about 21% of the U.S. population – but 28% of the nation’s smokers.

Smoking prevalence there is about 50% higher than in the rest of the U.S.

Truth Initiative says much of the disparity can be attributed to weaker local policy on tobacco prevention and cessation.

The report found that not only do those states have more smokers, but they smoke in greater amounts.

An average smoker in “Tobacco Nation” goes through about 53 packs a year, compared with an average of 29 packs in the rest of the U.S.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

For the first time since June 19, 2021, the Phoenix metro area hit 116 degrees. Don't expect...
For the first time since 2021, metro Phoenix hits 116 degrees with no relief in sight
Police say Ryan McElhannon assaulted Tiffany Albrecht, knocking her out and leaving her with a...
Tempe bar manager brutally assaulted by customer, leaving her with a brain bleed
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a home near Paloma Road and...
1 dead after shooting near I-8 in Gila Bend
A fire that started in a vacant home in Mesa Monday morning jumped to a second home.
Firefighter injured as 2nd-alarm fire burns in Mesa; smoke seen for miles

Latest News

A deadly shooting Fort Worth, Texas may have been related to a neighborhood July 4th...
Shooting after local festival leaves three dead and eight injured in Texas, police say
Zelenskyy calls on Biden for NATO invite
At least one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed...
5 killed in small plane crash in South Carolina
A toddler from Colleton County is receiving care at the children's hospital after he was mauled...
GRAPHIC: Toddler injured in attack by 3 dogs while playing outside