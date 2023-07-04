Your Life
Man seriously hurt after being struck by Phoenix police cruiser

File image
File image(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A man is in the hospital after being struck by a Phoenix police cruiser Monday night.

Police say an officer was driving a marked patrol vehicle on 27th Avenue near Campbell Avenue around 8:15 p.m. when a man crossed mid-block and was hit. He was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

Other information on what led up to the accident has not been released, but police say speed was not a factor. There’s also no indication if the cruiser’s emergency lights or siren were in use before the collision occurred.

