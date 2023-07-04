Man dies after shootout in west Phoenix, police looking for suspects

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Detectives are investigating a shooting in west Phoenix that killed a man Monday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road and found casings at the scene. Officers could not find any victims but later received a call that a man, identified as 20-year-old Malik Hillman, was shot and walked into a hospital for treatment. He later died from injuries.

Detectives learned that there was a shootout between suspects in two different vehicles, both of which drove away after the shooting. There are no suspects in custody. It is unknown if Hillman was in one of the cars or a bystander when he was shot.

An investigation into the shooting is underway. Anyone with information to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480.948.6337 or 480.837.8446 for Spanish speakers) if they wish to remain anonymous.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.