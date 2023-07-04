Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man dies after shootout in west Phoenix, police looking for suspects

An investigation into the shooting is underway.
An investigation into the shooting is underway.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:18 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Detectives are investigating a shooting in west Phoenix that killed a man Monday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road and found casings at the scene. Officers could not find any victims but later received a call that a man, identified as 20-year-old Malik Hillman, was shot and walked into a hospital for treatment. He later died from injuries.

Detectives learned that there was a shootout between suspects in two different vehicles, both of which drove away after the shooting. There are no suspects in custody. It is unknown if Hillman was in one of the cars or a bystander when he was shot.

An investigation into the shooting is underway. Anyone with information to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480.948.6337 or 480.837.8446 for Spanish speakers) if they wish to remain anonymous.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Ryan McElhannon assaulted Tiffany Albrecht, knocking her out and leaving her with a...
Tempe bar manager brutally assaulted by customer, leaving her with a brain bleed
For the first time since June 19, 2021, the Phoenix metro area hit 116 degrees. Don't expect...
For the first time since 2021, metro Phoenix hits 116 degrees with no relief in sight
At least 3 cars were involved in the crash.
Police ID 3 people killed in crash near I-17 in north Phoenix
Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a home near Paloma Road and...
1 dead after shooting near I-8 in Gila Bend
31-year-old Daniel Hull was arrested by Mesa Police after confessed to setting the fires inside...
Man accused of setting fires in Mesa Target store resulting in $5 million in damages

Latest News

The City of Phoenix plans to end its membership with the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport...
City of Phoenix will stop funding Mesa airport in 2024
It took years of patience and paperwork for many to get to this moment.
100 new US citizens take Oath during Phoenix ceremony on Independence Day
Diaz is facing charges in connection with the shooting deaths of two people at a home near Gila...
2 dead, suspect in custody after shooting at home near Gila Bend
Andrés Cano, a Democrat, represented District 20 in Tucson.
House Minority Leader Andrés Cano resigns from Arizona Legislature to complete graduate studies