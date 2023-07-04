Your Life
Man arrested, another hospitalized after late night shooting at Scottsdale home

A man is in custody after a shooting left another man seriously injured in Scottsdale.
A man is in custody after a shooting left another man seriously injured in Scottsdale.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:31 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - One man has been arrested, and another has been hospitalized after a late-night shooting in a Scottsdale neighborhood.

Scottsdale Police responded to reports of a shooting in a home near 68th and 2nd St, just south of Indian School Road, around 11:40 p.m. Monday night. When a large group of officers arrived, they found one man with life-threatening injuries and a woman who were both able to get out of the house during the shooting.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he underwent surgery and is now in stable condition. The male suspect was arrested in front of the house. Investigators are still working to learn what led up to the shooting.

