Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

House Minority Leader Andrés Cano resigns from Arizona Legislature to complete graduate studies

Andrés Cano, a Democrat, represented District 20 in Tucson.
Andrés Cano, a Democrat, represented District 20 in Tucson.(Arizona Legislature)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — House Minority Leader Andrés Cano formally submitted his resignation from the Arizona Legislature on Tuesday with plans to complete graduate studies.

Cano, 31, had announced his anticipated departure from the state House of Representatives in May after he was accepted at Harvard University to pursue a master’s degree in public administration. His one-year program begins July 11.

Cano, a Democrat, represented District 20 in Tucson. He was elected to the State House in 2018 and re-elected in 2020 and 2022.

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to represent the people of District 20 and to serve as the House Minority Leader,” Cano said in his resignation letter. “I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my public service after successful completion of my graduate studies.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Ryan McElhannon assaulted Tiffany Albrecht, knocking her out and leaving her with a...
Tempe bar manager brutally assaulted by customer, leaving her with a brain bleed
For the first time since June 19, 2021, the Phoenix metro area hit 116 degrees. Don't expect...
For the first time since 2021, metro Phoenix hits 116 degrees with no relief in sight
At least 3 cars were involved in the crash.
Police ID 3 people killed in crash near I-17 in north Phoenix
Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a home near Paloma Road and...
1 dead after shooting near I-8 in Gila Bend
31-year-old Daniel Hull was arrested by Mesa Police after confessed to setting the fires inside...
Man accused of setting fires in Mesa Target store resulting in $5 million in damages

Latest News

Gov. Hobbs recently signed two executive orders limiting who can prosecute abortion-related...
12 county attorneys ask Gov. Hobbs to rescind executive order on abortion
Hobbs nominee hearings halted by GOP lawmakers after executive orders
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer
Politics Unplugged Podcast: Stephen Richer
How the City of Phoenix is addressing homelessness