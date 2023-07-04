First Alert Weather: A hot 4th of July night for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A sizzling Fourth of July across the Valley with highs already into the 110′s on this Tuesday. We should be short of yesterday’s high of 116, which was one degree shy of the record set back in 1907. Our Excessive Heat Warning continues today through Friday. If you’re venturing outside for tonight’s fireworks celebrations, please hydrate and keep an eye on the little ones because temperatures will still be in the low 100s through 10 p.m.

The hottest 4th of July ever was 118 in 1989, the coolest high was 90 in 1912, and the record rain fell back in 1898 with .22″. The last time it rained on the 4th was in 2012 with .14″. For Wednesday, expect sunny and dry with highs above 110. A High Pollution Advisory for Ozone also remains in place.

4th of July records/forecast. Excessive Heat Warning continues-Fire WX Watch for Thursday. (AZ Family)

An Excessive Heat Warning continues through Friday, with highs between 111-115 across the Valley. With hot-dry conditions persisting under this dominant ridge of high pressure, the NWS has issued a Fire Weather Watch for most of Northern Arizona Thursday. Dangerously dry and windy conditions will be a huge threat as we move closer to the weekend. Don’t be surprised if this is upgraded to a Red Flag Warning. Valley highs will not fluctuate much, remaining well above the seasonal average and hover just a few degrees here and there from 112. No rain relief in the 7-day forecast for the Valley. However, some moisture is predicted to seep into parts of the state.

