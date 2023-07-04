Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Extreme heat continues for First Alert Weather day

Monsoon weather may head our way as early as next week.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:11 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Fourth of July! Get ready for another scorching day in Phoenix.

We topped out at 116 on Monday, close to tying the record of 117 degrees. Today will land around 114 in Phoenix, with temps still around 110 at 6 p.m. Make sure you are taking breaks from the heat and drinking plenty of water.

High pressure is staying put for today and the foreseeable future and highs will remain in the 112-115 range for at least seven days. Prolonged heat waves like this can take a toll on your body, so don’t let it catch up with you. Be sure to check on young kids and the elderly, as they are most susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

No monsoonal moisture in sight, but that could change next week. Our high pressure will shift to a more favorable position by next week, opening the door for some moisture in the state.

No chances of rain in the Phoenix forecast in the next seven days, but hopefully, that will change soon. Have a happy Fourth, and be sure to stay cool!

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App


AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts whereever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolutiion possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where weather is headed.

DOWNLOAD NOW

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first time since June 19, 2021, the Phoenix metro area hit 116 degrees. Don't expect...
For the first time since 2021, metro Phoenix hits 116 degrees with no relief in sight
Police say Ryan McElhannon assaulted Tiffany Albrecht, knocking her out and leaving her with a...
Tempe bar manager brutally assaulted by customer, leaving her with a brain bleed
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a home near Paloma Road and...
1 dead after shooting near I-8 in Gila Bend
A fire that started in a vacant home in Mesa Monday morning jumped to a second home.
Firefighter injured as 2nd-alarm fire burns in Mesa; smoke seen for miles

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day keeps scorching heat coming for week ahead
For the first time since June 19, 2021, the Phoenix metro area hit 116 degrees. Don't expect...
For the first time since 2021, metro Phoenix hits 116 degrees with no relief in sight
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 9pm Update for Monday 07/03/2023
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 4pm Update for Monday 07/03/2023