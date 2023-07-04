Extreme heat continues for First Alert Weather day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Fourth of July! Get ready for another scorching day in Phoenix.

We topped out at 116 on Monday, close to tying the record of 117 degrees. Today will land around 114 in Phoenix, with temps still around 110 at 6 p.m. Make sure you are taking breaks from the heat and drinking plenty of water.

High pressure is staying put for today and the foreseeable future and highs will remain in the 112-115 range for at least seven days. Prolonged heat waves like this can take a toll on your body, so don’t let it catch up with you. Be sure to check on young kids and the elderly, as they are most susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

No monsoonal moisture in sight, but that could change next week. Our high pressure will shift to a more favorable position by next week, opening the door for some moisture in the state.

No chances of rain in the Phoenix forecast in the next seven days, but hopefully, that will change soon. Have a happy Fourth, and be sure to stay cool!

