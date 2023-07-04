Your Life
Driver killed after street sweeper hits pole in Chandler

One person is dead after a street sweeper collided with a pole in Chandler overnight.
One person is dead after a street sweeper collided with a pole in Chandler overnight.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) One person is dead following an accident involving a street sweeper early Tuesday morning in Chandler.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Price Road, just north of Armstrong Place, when police say a parking lot sweeper left the roadway and crashed into a city message board pole. The driver died at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

Police have not released the identity of the driver or what may have led up to the crash. Streets in the area were closed for over six hours during the investigation but have since reopened.

