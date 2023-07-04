Driver killed after street sweeper hits pole in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead following an accident involving a street sweeper early Tuesday morning in Chandler.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Price Road, just north of Armstrong Place, when police say a parking lot sweeper left the roadway and crashed into a city message board pole. The driver died at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

Police have not released the identity of the driver or what may have led up to the crash. Streets in the area were closed for over six hours during the investigation but have since reopened.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.