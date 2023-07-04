DPS rescues small dog walking along US 60 near Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Department of Public Safety service units rescued a small pup that was walking along US 60 near Mesa early Tuesday morning.

The rescue happened around 6:20 a.m., based on highway camera video stills ADOT tweeted earlier this morning. ADOT decided to name the dog Sparkler or “Sparky” for short!

We spotted a small dog taking their morning walk along US 60 in Mesa this morning. We're happy to report that Sparkler (or, Sparky, for short) was taken to safety by these response units. pic.twitter.com/wgUhRqNQb0 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 4, 2023

The dog was taken to a nearby vet for a quick checkup and is reportedly in good health.

UPDATE: A technician at the hospital the pup went to reports she's doing well and taking a nap. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Cz1gEQOSfO — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 4, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.