Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

DPS rescues small dog walking along US 60 near Mesa

A DPS employee got the little dog to safety early Tuesday morning in the East Valley.
A DPS employee got the little dog to safety early Tuesday morning in the East Valley.(ADOT)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:12 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Department of Public Safety service units rescued a small pup that was walking along US 60 near Mesa early Tuesday morning.

The rescue happened around 6:20 a.m., based on highway camera video stills ADOT tweeted earlier this morning. ADOT decided to name the dog Sparkler or “Sparky” for short!

The dog was taken to a nearby vet for a quick checkup and is reportedly in good health.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Ryan McElhannon assaulted Tiffany Albrecht, knocking her out and leaving her with a...
Tempe bar manager brutally assaulted by customer, leaving her with a brain bleed
For the first time since June 19, 2021, the Phoenix metro area hit 116 degrees. Don't expect...
For the first time since 2021, metro Phoenix hits 116 degrees with no relief in sight
At least 3 cars were involved in the crash.
Police ID 3 people killed in crash near I-17 in north Phoenix
Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a home near Paloma Road and...
1 dead after shooting near I-8 in Gila Bend
31-year-old Daniel Hull was arrested by Mesa Police after confessed to setting the fires inside...
Man accused of setting fires in Mesa Target store resulting in $5 million in damages

Latest News

Andrés Cano, a Democrat, represented District 20 in Tucson.
House Minority Leader Andrés Cano resigns from Arizona Legislature to complete graduate studies
This year's woman's champion Miki Sudo, left, and man's champion Joey Chestnut, right, stand...
Champion Chestnut shakes off rain delay, defends title at Nathan’s Fourth of July hot dog contest
One person is dead after a street sweeper collided with a pole in Chandler overnight.
Driver killed after street sweeper hits pole in Chandler
Jose Flores and Mia Dominguez, both 18, were booked into jail on second-degree murder charges.
2 arrested after Yuma woman killed by stray bullet in her home