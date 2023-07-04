DPS rescues small dog walking along US 60 near Mesa
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:12 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Department of Public Safety service units rescued a small pup that was walking along US 60 near Mesa early Tuesday morning.
The rescue happened around 6:20 a.m., based on highway camera video stills ADOT tweeted earlier this morning. ADOT decided to name the dog Sparkler or “Sparky” for short!
The dog was taken to a nearby vet for a quick checkup and is reportedly in good health.
